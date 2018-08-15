Bucks bolster training camp roster with summer league standout

For the second day in a row the Milwaukee Bucks made an addition to their roster with the start of training camp only a little over a month away.

Christian Wood and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Advertisement

Wood spent time this summer with the Milwaukee Bucks as a member of their Las Vegas summer league roster. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per summer league contest. He was honored as part of the All-Las Vegas summer league first-team.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the deal is non-guaranteed.

Wood has played in 30 games in the NBA across two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets. He has averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his NBA career.

Related

Comments

comments