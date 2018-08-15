Brewers settle for split with Chicago

Milwaukee had to settle for a split of its quick two-game series with Chicago.

Like the Brewers did on Tuesday, the Cubs jumped out to an early lead and were barely challenged the rest of the way in an 8-4 victory at Wrigley Field.

Junior Guerra took the brunt of the punishment, giving up a season-high seven runs, six of them earned, in just 3 2/3 innings of work. He dropped to 6-8 on the year with the loss.

Milwaukee’s offense had its opportunities to get back in the game, most notably in the seventh inning. With two runs already across in the inning and the bases loaded, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Schoop hit back-to-back fly outs to end the rally.

The loss came at a cost as well. Outfielder Ryan Braun is considered day-to-day with a rib injury suffered when trying to make a sliding catch, while catcher Manny Pina is headed back to Milwaukee to have a shoulder injury checked out. Neither injury is considered serious, but they come with the Brewers in a fight for their first playoff appearance since 2011.

On that front, the split of the series left Milwaukee three games back of Chicago in the NL Central as the Brewers get ready to head to St. Louis to face the red-hot Cardinals for a three-game set starting Friday.

