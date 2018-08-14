Report: Milwaukee Bucks re-sign Shabazz Muhammad

As the quiet period of the NBA’s offseason has officially arrived the Milwaukee Bucks are still making moves.

Most free agents have decided on their destinations and teams have rosters that are mostly set as training camps are set to open in roughly six weeks. However the Bucks have added Shabazz Muhammad to the roster before the start of the season, according to Yahoo!.

Muhammad spent last season splitting time between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks. He accepted a buyout with Minnesota before joining the Bucks near the end of February. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the deal is an opportunity for him to earn a roster spot during training camp.

In his time in Milwaukee Muhammad averaged 8.5 points per game over 11 games with the Bucks. He also appeared in four of Milwaukee’s seven playoff games against the Boston Celtics, including a pair of 11-point games.

