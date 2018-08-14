Mallards season comes to an end

The Madison Mallards’ record-breaking season came to an abrupt end Monday night in Madison, falling to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 17-5. The Mallards finished with a franchise-best 49 victories.

Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up the whole game. The Mallards entered the bottom half of the fifth inning down 8-1, but David Vinsky gave the Mallards some life as he belted a two-out double that cleared the bases.

The Dock Spiders came back the next inning to increase their lead by seven runs, effectively ending the Mallards’ season. Vinsky, Garrett Kueber, and Jesse Forestell all had solid days at the plate, but it was not enough to respond to the Dock Spiders’ offensive explosion.

The Northwoods League playoffs will go on through the remainder of the week. Be sure to check out mallardsbaseball.com to check out their end-of-the-season recap.

