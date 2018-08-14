Injuries starting to add up along Wisconsin OL

MADISON — Just as Wisconsin got one starting offensive lineman back, it was without three others on Tuesday.

For the first time in a week, center Tyler Biadasz was with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 drills. Though he was never listed on the injury report, the redshirt sophomore told the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway that he had been a little banged up.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, three other starting offensive linemen either missed practice Tuesday or got injured during it. Right guard Beau Benzschawel (arm) and left tackle Jon Dietzen (leg) were held out of the session with minor injuries, while right tackle David Edwards sustained an upper body injury that led to him departing practice early.

By the end of two-hour session, Wisconsin was down to just nine healthy offensive linemen after starting camp with 16.

“It sucks, but I’m definitely not worried about it because this is part of [camp],” left guard Michael Deiter said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a year where it has gone smooth. I think we’re being pretty [cautious with guys]. I think it’s safe to say that everyone will be alright.”

Though they have traded positions this year, Deiter and Dietzen have played a ton of football next to each other the last two seasons. But Deiter doesn’t think that means they can just show up Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky and hit the ground running. He wants his guys back as soon as possible.

“I definitely think we need all the time together [we can get],” Deiter said. “Just because we played together last year [doesn’t mean anything]. We still have to do it again this year. We need to get that rhythm back and going.”

Tuesday was the first practice Dietzen had missed in camp, a good sign after being hampered by ankle and hip injuries last year. He spent a portion of the practice going through pass sets on his own, and his injury isn’t expected to keep him out long.

Meanwhile, backup center/guard Jason Erdmann (leg) returned on a limited basis, while tackle Logan Bruss (leg) and guard David Moorman (leg) were held out.

With all the injuries, the first-team offensive line featured redshirt freshman Tyler Beach at right tackle, redshirt freshman Josh Seltzner at right guard, Biadasz at center, Deiter at right guard and redshirt sophomore Cole Van Lanen at left tackle.

Wisconsin also got a scare at the end of practice when wide receiver AJ Taylor got tackled to the ground awkwardly and appeared to injure his ankle/knee. He got up and was able to walk off without assistance, but he was limping. Trainers checked him out on the side and he did not return.

Here’s the full injury report for Tuesday:

LIMITED

CB Madison Cone (leg)

ILB TJ Edwards (leg)

OL Jason Erdmann (leg)

LEFT PRACTICE

WR AJ Taylor (leg)

RT David Edwards (arm)

WR Adam Krumholz (leg)

OUT

OL Beau Benzschawel (arm)

OL Logan Bruss (leg)

OL Jon Dietzen (leg)

K Rafael Gaglianone (leg)

OL David Moorman (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

OUT FOR THE SEASON

DE Garrett Rand (leg)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

