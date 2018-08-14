Brewers beat the Cubs, back to within 2 games of NL Central lead

The Milwaukee Brewers got their biggest week of the season off to a great start Tuesday afternoon with a 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club jumped on Chicago starter Jose Quintana right away. They got a leadoff home run from Lorenzo Cain and then a two-run shot from Ryan Braun to take a 3-0 lead before the Cubs even got up to bat. Braun added another two-run homer in the third inning off Quintana. It was a significant change from Quintana’s previous seven appearances against Milwaukee, in which he allowed a total of five runs.

The Brewers offense didn’t need to be so prolific, though. Not with Jhoulys Chacin on the mound. He struck out a season-high 10 batters over seven innings of work and allowed just three hits on his way to picking up his 12th win of the season. In his two games against the Cubs this year Chacin hasn’t allowed a run over 13 innings and has fanned 17.

According to the club, it’s the first time Milwaukee has shutout Chicago in three straight games in franchise history.

With the win, Milwaukee moved to within two games of Chicago in the NL Central race. The two teams will play again on Wednesday, the end of a quick two-game series. Then, the Brewers head to St. Louis for three games against the red-hot Cardinals, who are just 2 1/2 games back of Milwaukee.

