Mallards finish strong in record-breaking season

The Madison Mallards were able to sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and cap off their record-breaking season. The Mallards were able to mount a rally late and defeat the Dock Spiders 6-4 Sunday to set their season record at 49-23.

After Madison took the lead early in the game, the Dock Spiders first six batters reached in the fourth as they took the lead 4-3.

The Madison Mallards were able to get the offense going again in the seventh inning. David Vinsky ripped a single that scored one run to tie up the game at four.

In the eighth, Trevor Boone led off with a single and advanced to second as the result of a sacrifice bunt. Boone then went on to try and steal third, but was able to score with ease as Cal Greenfield singled to left field. Greenfield was brought in to score by another single, this time by Garrett Kueber.

Mitch Vogrin held the Dock Spiders at four through the seventh and eighth innings, earning the win. Karston Lee locked down in the ninth to earn the save.

The playoffs start tonight in Madison when the Mallards take on the Dock Spiders again. Gates open at 5:30 and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Hear all of the Mallards’ playoff action on 96.7 FM/1670 AM The Zone.

