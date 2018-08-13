Brewers close out series with loss to Braves

An offensive explosion for the Milwaukee Brewers wasn’t enough to secure a series win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.

The Crew totaled seven runs on 19 hits against Braves pitching but stranded 13 runners on base thanks to Milwaukee going 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Jesús Aguilar did have the best day of anyone offensively for the Brewers. He finished 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs batted in. He hit his 29th home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Chase Anderson was the starter for Milwaukee and failed to get past the fourth inning for the second start in a row. He allowed four runs on five hits over four innings pitched. He left the game with a lead but would not have qualified for the victory.

Dan Jennings came on in relief in the seventh inning and allowed the game-winning home run to Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies. Albies’ blast was his 21st of the year and led off the seventh inning.

The loss, paired with Sunday night’s victory by the Chicago Cubs, places the Brewers a full three games behind the Cubs for first place in the National League Central. After both teams have the day off on Monday they will meet for a quick two-game series at Wrigley Field beginning Tuesday afternoon.

