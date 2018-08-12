What we’ve seen so far during Wisconsin’s fall camp

Wisconsin is nine practices into fall camp and the opener against Western Kentucky is less than three weeks away. With both of those things in mind, here’s what we’ve seen from the Badgers so far.

Looking good

Advertisement

Alex Hornibrook seems to be throwing the deep ball better than he has in his first three years. The junior has consistently found a variety of receivers down the field for big gains. Sophomore Danny Davis credited that success to an increased rhythm and confidence between the quarterback and his myriad weapons on the outside. Hitting on those explosive plays is significant with all the attention the Badgers’ running game should get. Last year, Wisconsin had just five pass plays go for 40 yards or more — ranking 110th in the country. With what we’ve seen so far in camp, that number should go up.

Still searching

It doesn’t appear that Wisconsin is any closer to finding out who its No. 2 cornerback will be. Injuries have been part of the issue, leading to three different guys lining up opposite top corner Dontye Carriere-Williams. Things can change, but the trio of Caesar Williams, Deron Harrell and Faion Hicks look like the most likely options. Two of those guys — Williams and Harrell — bring a bigger frame to the position than Wisconsin has had in recent memory. Hicks was with the starters at the beginning of camp but missed a few practices before returning and lining up with the second-team defense.

All that said, there doesn’t appear to be a bad choice in the group and all three have taken nice jumps from the spring. Obviously, at some point, they’ll decide on who they want in there, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is giving guys ample opportunities to impress.

As expected

Most thought this coming into camp, but it’s proven to be true. The Badgers wide receiver group is the deepest its ever been and legitimately has five players you can expect to make plays. Juniors Quintez Cephus and A.J. Taylor, sophomores Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, along with freshman Aron Cruickshank, have looked every bit as good as we believed they would. In fact, the guy some viewed as the No. 4 on the list — Pryor — has maybe had the best camp of any of them.

Looking the part

Jon Dietzen doesn’t look out of place at left tackle. In fact, he’s looked pretty good despite playing guard his entire career. The junior has held up nicely in 1-on-1 pass rushing drills and has always been a strong run blocker. So far, he’s also been on the field for every practice, which is notable considering the injuries he’s fought the last few years.

Right tackle David Edwards was asked how the transition was going for Dietzen and his response is similar to our thoughts on the situation.

“He’s strong as heck and he feels healthy,” Edwards said. “That’s the biggest thing for him. When he’s healthy, he’s an animal.”

Backing it up

Coaches have said that Scott Nelson was ready to play at the end of last year, but they didn’t want to burn his redshirt. All the excitement has proven true, as the redshirt freshman has looked every bit as good as we were made to believe. He’s got at least three interceptions during teams drills/7-on-7, including one that would have gone back for a touchdown. He’s got the size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and the athleticism to be a major player at a position that has made a ton of big plays the last few years with the likes of Tanner McEvoy, Leo Musso and Natrell Jamerson lining up there. While acknowledging that he hasn’t played a game in college, it still feels like Wisconsin hit a home run on getting the Michigan native to Madison.

Early playing time

A number of true freshmen have stood out and seem likely to play at some point this year. As mentioned above, Cruickshank has looked really good at wide receiver and may have a role in the return game. Safety Reggie Pearson seems to also have taken advantage of enrolling early and had taken a big jump, working with the second-team defense much of camp. Nose tackle Bryson Williams has been Olive Sagapolu’s backup since stepping on to campus and that continues. With sophomore Madison Cone out the last two practices, Donte Burton has served as the slot cornerback with the starters, though it feels a little early to make too much of that. Other potential contributors down the road, depending on injuries in front of them, include defensive end Isaiah Mullens and running back Nakia Watson.

Depth takes a hit

Coming out of spring, the Badgers offensive line was among the deepest groups on the team. Since then, though, it’s taken several hits. With Brett Connors and Patrick Kasl leaving the program, Kayden Lyles moving to defensive line and injuries to Jason Erdmann, Logan Bruss and Blake Smithback, Wisconsin offensive line Joe Rudolph doesn’t have near the options he did four months ago. Now, he’ll likely get Erdman and Bruss back before the start of the season, but at this time he’s essentially got Cole Van Lanen and Micah Kapoi as perhaps the only two guys he can count on off the bench.

Missing Rafa

Rafael Gaglianone is going to break the school record for made field goals in a career this season.

Well, let us rephrase that.

If he gets healthy, Rafael Gaglianone is going to break the school record for made field goals in a career this season.

Right now, though, the senior is not healthy, battling a leg injury and reportedly an ailing back. That’s left redshirt freshman Colin Larsh and junior Zach Hintze to share the kicking duties. And while they might be solid options, they have yet to even attempt a field goal in college.

The last time Wisconsin was without Gaglianone, his replacement, Andrew Endicott, went just 13 of 19. Compare that to Gaglianone going 23 of 26 the last two seasons and you can see the difference he provides.

It’s unclear when the Brazilian will return, but with unproven options behind him, Wisconsin needs him.

New faces on DL

Two names no one was talking about in the spring are slated to start at defensive end, a spot that is currently missing its top five players from last season. Former offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has rolled with the first-team defense throughout camp and is certainly talented enough to play at a high level at the position. The other spot is manned by walk-on Matt Henningsen. A redshirt freshman, Henningsen is getting an opportunity earlier than expected, but doesn’t seem overwhelmed. The Badgers will get projected starter Isaiahh Loudermilk (knee surgery) back early in the season, but defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield needs more from the likes of redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal and veterans David Pfaff and Kraig Howe.

Solid options

They may not be having the jump-off-the-film camp that Leon Jacobs did last fall, but Wisconsin’s outside linebackers have looked pretty good. Senior Andrew Van Ginkel showed off his coverage ability with a near one-handed interception and has featured a variety of pass rushing moves in 1-on-1s. Junior Zack Baun is fully healthy and playing like it. He may not be the same kind of big body as his predecessors, but he has a chance to be disruptive with his athleticism. Junior Tyler Johnson, redshirt sophomore Christian Bell and senior Arrington Farrar should provide solid backup options for the Badgers.

Don’t let go

Because there haven’t been live tackle periods, it’s tough to know if Jonathan Taylor has improved his ball security. But it is clear that he’s been more aware of his surroundings, constantly keeping to arms over the ball in high traffic areas. It was one of the running back’s biggest focuses this offseason and we’ll have to wait until real games to see if it pays off.

Depth Chart

Here’s a look at what we think the depth chart will look like for Week 1 against Western Kentucky. A lot can change in the next few weeks, though. All you have to do is look at last year. At this point in camp last fall, Jonathan Taylor was still fifth on the depth chart at running back. He ended up being a co-starter in the first week and went on to rush for 1,977 yards. So take this for what it is: A slightly educated guess.

Related

Comments

comments