Brewers drop series opener to Braves

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their road trip begin with a rocky start in Atlanta on Friday night.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta had the worst start of his young career with the Brewers. He allowed seven runs in just three innings while walking five batters and surrendering seven hits. The Braves struck Peralta early and often as he was tagged for three runs in the first, two more in the third, and another pair in the fourth before he was removed without recording an out.

On the other side of things, Kevin Gausman was fantastic on the hill for the Braves. He went eight innings, allowing just one run on six hits.

The loss drops Milwaukee a full three games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. Furthermore, the Brewers have also fallen out of the first wild card spot in the N.L. They’re tied with the Philadelphia Phillies, however they trail in winning percentage, dropping them into the No. 2 spot.

The Brewers and Braves resume this three-game series on Saturday in Atlanta. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT.

