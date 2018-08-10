NFL Badgers in preseason action

Wisconsin has a healthy number of former players on NFL teams, including many that are fighting for roster spots.

Here’s a look at how they did in the first week of the preseason.

In Green Bay, defensive tackle Conor Sheehy made his professional debut, finishing with a pair of tackles, while outside linebacker Vince Biegel had a fumble recovery. Biegel also faced off against former teammate Tyler Marz, who is a backup tackle for Tennessee.

Cincinnati beat Chicago 30-27, with wide receiver Alex Erickson finishing with two catches for 14 yards. He also returned one kick for 23 yards and one punt for six yards. Sojourn Shelton, a cornerback for the Bengals, is currently out with a thumb injury.

Two Badgers helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Miami Dolphins 26-24 on Thursday night. Running back Dare Ogunbowale had 15 yards rushing and added another 18 yards on a pair of receptions. Linebacker Jack Cichy, playing in his first game since October 2016, finished with two tackles. Defensive tackle Beau Allen made his debut with the Bucs, but didn’t record a stat.

After leading the NFL in tackles last season, linebacker Joe Schobert had one stop in limited playing time as Cleveland beat the New York Giants. Offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler didn’t play for the Browns as he deals with a calf injury.

Russell Wilson only played one drive, but he made it count for Seattle. The former Badgers quarterback went 4 of 5 for 43 yards and touchdown against Indianapolis and also had 14 yards on two carries. Wide receiver Tanner McEvoy was targeted just once on the night by Seahawks quarterbacks.

Coming off a big role in a Super Bowl victory, running back Corey Clement led Philadelphia in rushing against Pittsburgh, picking up 30 yards on five carries. Safety Chris Maragos, who missed the Eagles run to the title last year with a knee injury, has yet to practice in training camp.

Down in Jacksonville, linebacker Leon Jacobs, who is running with the starters, had two tackles against New Orleans. Former teammate Natrell Jamerson had one tackle for the Saints, while Ryan Ramczyk, an All-American for Wisconsin in 2016, started at right tackle.

Center Ryan Groy got the start for the Buffalo Bills in their 28-23 loss to Carolina. Groy’s former teammate, safety Dezmen Southward, had a tackle and a pass breakup for the Panthers.

Several more players will hit the field Friday and Saturday for preseason action.

Here’s the full list of Badgers currently on NFL rosters:

Bengals

WR Alex Erickson

CB Sojourn Shelton

Bills

G Ryan Groy

Broncos

TE Troy Fumagalli

TE Austin Traylor

Browns

LB Joe Schobert

OL Kevin Zeitler

Buccaneers

DT Beau Allen

LB Jack Cichy

RB Dare Ogunbowale

Cardinals

DL Alec James

Chargers

RB Melvin Gordon

FB Derek Watt

Cowboys

C Travis Frederick

Eagles

RB Corey Clement

S Chris Maragos

Jaguars

LB Leon Jacobs

Lions

OL Rick Wagner

Packers

LB Vince Biegel

TE Lance Kendricks

DL Conor Sheehy

Panthers

S Dezmen Southward

Patriots

RB James White

Raiders

CB Darius Hillary

CB Nick Nelson

Rams

OT Rob Havenstein

Texans

DE JJ Watt

Titans

OT Tyler Marz

Saints

CB Natrell Jamerson

OT Ryan Ramczyk

Seahawks

WR Tanner McEvoy

QB Russell Wilson

Steelers

LB T.J. Watt (currently injured)

Vikings

LB Garret Dooley

