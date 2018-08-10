Mallards lose on a walk off wild pitch

After winning three straight games in walk-off fashion, the Madison Mallards lost to the Green Bay Bullfrogs as a result of a game-winning wild pitch.

The Mallards came in to the ninth inning down 2-1, but were able to tie up the game to potentially send it to extra innings. Trevor Schwecke and Jake Randa drew walks with the bases empty and two outs, bringing Tyler Plantier up to bat. Plantier was able to rip a single up the middle to knot the game up at two.

The Bullfrogs won in strange fashion. Closer Trace Norkus struck out the first batter, but went on to hit the next batter. Norkus went on to throw two wild pitches, advancing the runner to third. Norkus again struggled keeping the ball out of the dirt, but the game winning run scored on what was ruled a passed ball.

The Mallards are back in Madison tonight to face off against Green Bay. There are only three games remaining until the playoffs start on Monday.

Photo courtesy of the Madison Mallards.

