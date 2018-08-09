Packers 31, Titans 17: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — In a game that looked very much like the first preseason contest of the year, the Green Bay Packers earned a 31-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Play of the Game

He played just one drive, but Davante Adams still had the play of the game. The clear No. 1 wide receiver on the roster, Adams beat Tennessee offseason addition Malcom Butler down the left sideline and quarterback Brett Hundley laid it right on him for a 44-yard gain. The Packers would score three plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

Game Balls

Offense: WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling

Green Bay has plenty of young wide receivers trying to make an impact, but none performed as well as Valdes-Scantling on Thursday. He led the way with five catches for 101 yards, while also pulling in a ridiculous touchdown catch to in the fourth quarter. The sixth-round pick also accounted for the second-longest play of the night, hauling in a 51-yard pass from quarterback DeShone Kizer on what could have been a score with a better ball.

It’s early, but Valdes-Scantling showed, albeit in a small sample size, that he’s got a chance to be a player for the Packers.

Defense: LB Oren Burks

When Jake Ryan went down for the season with a knee injury during the first week of training camp, many looked to Burks to fill that role. On Thursday, he did just that. The rookie finished with a team-high six tackles, including five solo stops. He showed, at times, the athleticism to shadow running backs out of the backfield and also the willingness to step up and fill a hole.

We only saw a vanilla version of the Packers defense, but it feels like new coordinator Mike Pettine has something to work with in Burks.

Special Teams: P JK Scott

This won’t be the only time Scott earns this honor. He’s been fantastic during camp and he showed his value on Thursday night, completely flipping the field late in the third quarter with a 52-yard punt that pinned the Titans deep in their own territory.

When you take a punter in the fifth round of the draft, he better be really good. So far, Scott has been.

Videos of the game

In Case You Missed It

— As it is the preseason, a large number of players were held out for the Packers. Here’s the list of guys that didn’t play:

Trevor Davis

Aaron Rodgers

Randall Cobb

Kevin King

Jaire Alexander

Devante Mays

Aaron Jones

Tramon Williams

Joe Kerridge

Clay Matthews

Nick Perry

Lane Taylor

David Bakhtiari

Bryan Bulaga

Mike Daniels

Jimmy Graham

Mo Wilkerson

— Jake Kumerow and Tim Boyle have both earned plenty of praise for their work during training camp. The duo carried it over to the game, especially late in the fourth quarter when they hooked up on a pretty 52-yard touchdown.

— At one point in the fourth quarter there were three former Badgers on the field. Linebacker Vince Biegel and defensive tackle Conor Sheehy lined up for the Packers, while Tyler Marz was at left tackle for the Titans. Biegel was credited with recovering a fumble, while Sheehy finished with a pair of tackles.

Inside the Numbers

81.9 — That was the passer rating for Hundley, who is in a battle with Kizer for the backup job to Rodgers

356 — That’s how many yards the Packers threw for on the night

7 — That’s how many targets rookie wide receiver J’Mon Moore had on the night. He caught just three of them and dropped a potential 50-yard touchdown from Boyle.

What’s Next

Green Bay (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) next Thursday in the second preseason game for both teams.

