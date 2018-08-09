Mallards win in third straight walk-off

Wednesday night was yet another walk-off win for the Madison Mallards, as they beat the Kalamazoo Growlers by a score of 5-4. The Mallards improved their record to 47-21, and 19-13 in the second half.

Kalamazoo was in control most of the game, but the Mallards didn’t give up easily. Madison entered the seventh inning down 4-2, until Garrett Kueber came up to bat. The bases were loaded thanks to three consecutive walks, and Kueber was able to get a fly ball deep enough to score the runner on third.

Alex Reyes came on to hold the game at 4-3 for the eighth and the ninth, leaving it up to the offense to send it to extras.

Andrew Baker led off the Mallards’ half of the ninth with a single, Jake Randa pinch-hit and was able to reach second on a throwing error going to first. With Baker standing on third and Randa on second, Cam Cratic grounded out to drive in the tying run. Garrett Kueber was able to produce a single to left field, which brought in the winning run, Jake Randa.

Madison travels to Green Bay tonight to face off against the Bullfrogs. They will be back in Madison tomorrow night to finish the two-game series against Green Bay.

