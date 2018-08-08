Nigel Hayes finds a new team

Nigel Hayes has found a new team.

Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday that the former Wisconsin star has agreed to a deal with the Turkish team Galatasaray for the 2018-19 EuroCup that gets underway in October.

Advertisement

After going undrafted in 2017, Hayes spent much of last season in the G-League as part of the Westchester Knicks. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while also shooting an eye-popping 45.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Hayes also played in nine games with three different NBA teams — the Los Angeles Lakers, the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in those stints.

Wisconsin has a rich history of former players having successful careers overseas, including the likes of Brian Butch, Jared Berggren, Alando Tucker, Mike Bruesewitz, Jordan Taylor, Kam Taylor and Rashard Griffith.

Related

Comments

comments