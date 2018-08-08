Nigel Hayes finds a new team

Nigel Hayes has found a new team.
Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday that the former Wisconsin star has agreed to a deal with the Turkish team Galatasaray for the 2018-19 EuroCup that gets underway in October.
After going undrafted in 2017, Hayes spent much of last season in the G-League as part of the Westchester Knicks. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while also shooting an eye-popping 45.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Hayes also played in nine games with three different NBA teams — the Los Angeles Lakers, the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in those stints.
Wisconsin has a rich history of former players having successful careers overseas, including the likes of Brian Butch, Jared Berggren, Alando Tucker, Mike Bruesewitz, Jordan Taylor, Kam Taylor and Rashard Griffith.