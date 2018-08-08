Bucks to play on Christmas Day

For the first time in 41 years, the Milwaukee Bucks will be playing on Christmas Day.

The NBA released a list of its marquee games Wednesday, including for Christmas, which has become one of the biggest days for the league each year. And the Bucks will take their place on the national stage, as they travel to New York to take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The game will tipoff at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN.

The last time Milwaukee played on Christmas came in 1977, when the Bucks beat the Kansas City Kings 131-122. Overall, it’ll be the fourth time they’ve played on the holiday and they own a 2-2 record.

Here’s a complete list of the Christmas Day lineup:

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m.

Portland Trailblazers at Utah Jazz, 9:30 p.m.

