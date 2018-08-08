Brewers drop series opener to Padres

After the first day off following the All-Star break the Brewers dropped the series opener to the San Diego Padres.

Josh Hader took the loss for the Brewers after pitching 1 1/3 innings allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. The bullpen as a whole allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings on the night. This came after Chase Anderson started for Milwaukee allowing four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He also walked four and struck out four in taking home a no decision.

Advertisement

The Brewers jumped out to an early lead, scoring four in the first inning, partly thanks to a two-run home run by Jesús Aguilar. Mike Moustakas also went deep in the first inning with a two-run bomb.

Clayton Richard started for the Padres pitching five innings allowing five runs on seven hits. San Diego’s bullpen locked the Brewers down, pitching four scoreless inning allowing a single hit. Matt Strahm picked up the victory after pitching the final out of the sixth inning.

The Brewers and Padres resume their series on Wednesday night at Miller Park. Jhoulys Chacin will start for the Brewers while Brett Kennedy will toe the rubber for the Padres. First pitch is set for 7:10.

Related

Comments

comments