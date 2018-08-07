Mallards walk-off against Kalamazoo

The Madison Mallards completed an exciting comeback Monday night at Warner Park.

After falling behind 7-0 early, Madison didn’t give up on the game. Instead the went on to score eight unanswered runs to win in the 11th.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mallards tacked on runs from RBI knocks from David Vinsky and Nick Gile. All of the runs came with two outs.

The ninth inning was the most thrilling inning of all, as the Mallards entered the frame down 7-4. Vinsky and Tyler Plantier drew walks to start the rally, and the first runs of the Mallards’ half of the inning came on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Trevor Boone. Jesse Forestell drove in two more runs on a double to center field. Finally, Garrett Kueber came to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a single to left field and send the game to extras.

After a scoreless tenth, the Mallards had two men on with no one out in the 11th. Jesse Forestell was able to dump the ball far enough in to the outfield to score David Vinsky, the runner on second.

The Mallards host the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase, which will feature eight Mallards. The first game starts at 4:05, and the second will start at 7:35.

Photo courtesy of the Madison Mallards.

