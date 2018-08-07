Badgers found on cover of Sports Illustrated

With football season right around the corner and fall camp underway many outlets have started previewing the season and making predictions.

Sports Illustrated is no stranger to both those things and they’ve given high honors to the Wisconsin Badgers. Not only did the magazine select Wisconsin as one of the four teams expected to make the College Football Playoffs at the end of the year, but they’re also one of four schools gracing a cover of the magazine.

Advertisement

Featured on the cover for Wisconsin are offensive linemen Michael Deiter, Beau Benzchawel, Tyler Biadasz, David Edwards, and Jon Dietzen. Those are the five returning starters from last season, although there may be shuffling amongst them this year with Deiter moving from tackle to guard.

The other covers for this edition of Sports Illustrated feature Clemson, Houston, and Arizona.

The magazine picked the Badgers to be the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoffs with Clemson and Alabama finishing first and second while Washington was picked fourth.

Related

Comments

comments