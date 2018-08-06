Mallards split weekend series with Kenosha Kingfish

The Madison Mallards ended the six-game winning streak of the Kenosha Kingfish on Saturday with a thrilling extra innings victory. The Mallards ended up winning the game in the 11th, after some ugly play early. The teams combined for seven errors and gave up a whopping 13 walks.

David Vinsky extended his impressive hitting streak to 15 games on a double in the 11th, which moved Jake Randa to third. Next, Justice Bigbie was able to hit the ball deep enough to score Randa with ease to end the game.

On Sunday, Kenosha came back to beat the Mallards handily. The Kingfish pulled away in the bottom of the fifth inning 6-1, went on to add five more in the sixth, before finishing out the game with a score of 14-5.

David Vinsky went on to extend his hitting streak to 16, Trevor Schwecke and Nick GIle hit home runs, and Trevor Boone threw one of the only scoreless innings in relief.

The Mallards are back in Madison Monday and Wednesday, as the Kalamazoo Growlers are in town. Both games are set to start at 7:05.

