Brewers fall in series finale against Rockies

Despite a three-run comeback in the ninth inning the Brewers lost to the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

The bottom of the ninth was a wild one for the Brewers, as they entered the frame trailing 4-1. Mike Moustakas led off the inning with a home run to cut the deficit to 4-2. Following that Travis Shaw grounded out to the pitcher before Ryan Braun reached first via a catcher’s interference. Braun stole second was Jonathan Schoop was at the plate before he struck out.

Erik Kratz then stepped up with Braun on second and two outs. He would strikeout swinging, but was able to reach first base on the play as strike three was a wild pitch. Orlando Arcia then doubled scoring Braun in the next at-bat. Hernán Pérez was the final batter of the frame for the Brewers. He, like Kratz and Schoop, struck out, however there was a wild pitch during his plate appearance that allowed Kratz to score from third, tying the game.

The 10th inning was quiet but in the 11th Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado blasted a home run to left off of Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel to put the Rockies in front. Knebel pitched two innings allowing only the home run to Arenado and striking out four. He was handed the loss as the Brewers were unable to get anything going in the bottom of the 11th.

The Brewers have their first off day since mid-July on Monday before resuming action on Tuesday night at home against the Padres.

