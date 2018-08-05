Travis Shaw helps the Brewers to 8-4 win over Colorado

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to an early lead on their way to an 8-4 win Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Craig Counsell’s group did most of its damage in the first inning, with outfielder Ryan Braun driving in the opening run before third baseman Travis Shaw drilled a grand slam off of Tyler Anderson. It was his first home run against a left-handed pitcher this year and his 21st on the season overall. Infielder Hernan Perez followed with a solo shot of his own to give Milwaukee a 6-0 lead through one.

Those would end up being all the runs the Brewers would need thanks in part to another solid outing for Freddy Peralta. It took him 107 pitches, but he made it 6 innings, allowing a pair of runs and striking out eight as he earned his fifth win of the season.

Things got a little dicey in the ninth when Matt Albers came on and allowed two runs before being pulled. The Rockies had the bases loaded before Josh Hader got Charlie Blackmon to pop out for the final out. Hader got the save, his eighth on the year.

The win allowed Milwaukee to stay within one game of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and also boost its lead for the top wild card spot to three games.

The Brewers will go for the series sweep of the Rockies on Sunday.

