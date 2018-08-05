Packers: Jerry Kramer (finally) enshrined in the Pro Football HOF

He waited much longer than most thought he should have, but Jerry Kramer is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Green Bay Packers great was enshrined Saturday night, nearly 50 years after he played his final game. Kramer, a five-time first-team All-Pro, was one of the men that led the way for Vince Lombardi’s famous power sweep in the 1960s, helping the franchise to five NFL titles. One of the guards on the Hall of Fame’s All-1960s teams, Kramer becomes the 13th, and likely last, player from the Lombardi era to earn a spot in Canton.

Flanked by his daughter, Alicia, who led the charge for her father’s candidacy, the now 82-year-old regaled the crowd with stories from his playing days, including his first contract negotiation where he says he left a few dollars on the table.

The addition of Kramer gives Green Bay 25 players in the HOF, the second-most of any franchise, trailing only the Chicago Bears with 28.

