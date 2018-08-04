Wisconsin lands 2019 linebacker commitment

The 2019 recruiting class for the Wisconsin Badgers grew to 13 members on Saturday afternoon as Spencer Lytle, a three-star linebacker, pledged to the Badgers.

Lytle had 41 offers from schools such as Arizona, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others. He ultimately picked the Badgers over Clemson after setting those as his top two schools.

The California native is on the Butkus Watch List as one of the top linebackers in the country. He becomes the first linebacker in the 2019 class as well as the first player from the state of California.

The earliest that members of the class of 2019 can sign a National Letter of Intent is on Dec. 19.

