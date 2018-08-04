Packers lose LT David Bakhtiari to injury

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers offensive line took a hit Saturday night.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was injured during a team period. The veteran had his left foot/ankle looked at on the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room.

A second-team All-Pro the last two years, Bakhtiari missed four games last year due to injury. Prior to that, he had started 62 of 64 games in his career.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he didn’t have much information on the injury, but did confirm it was to his ankle.

When Bakhtiari went out, third-year tackle Kyle Murphy replaced him with the first-team offense. He started three games last year, including one at left tackle, before a season-ending injury.

