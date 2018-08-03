Mallards rout Chinooks

The bats came alive last night for the Madison Mallards, who beat the Lakeshore Chinooks by a score of 15-5 in Madison. Madison racked up 16 hits in the game, including two home runs from Jake Randa, and one from both David Vinsky and Trevor Boone.

Sean Leland took the hill for the Mallards, and he was able to work comfortably through his six innings. Leland only allowed five Chinooks to reach base, and had a stretch where he retired 10 straight batters.

Advertisement

Tanner Rogen came on for the final two inning to seal up the victory. He dominated those innings, only allowing one hit without giving up a run.

The Mallards are heading to Lakeshore for a 6:35 game tonight. They will be back in Madison tomorrow night to face off against the Kenosha Kingfish.

Photo courtesy of the Madison Mallards.

Related

Comments

comments