Last strikes: Brewers 5, Rockies 3

MILWAUKEE – Fifteen last strikes for Eric Thames’ 15th home run of the season – a walk off blast – in Milwaukee’s 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Miller Park.

1. Let’s have a moment of honesty. On Friday night the cards were certainly stacked against the Brewers before first pitch was thrown at Miller Park.

2. Milwaukee was playing for the fifteenth consecutive day and returned from the west coast earlier on Friday morning following a rare get-away-day night game in Los Angeles. The team touched down in Milwaukee around 5:30 a.m. CT before having to be at the field less than 12 hours later for a game.

3. These things are obviously out of the control of the Brewers, but they didn’t help Milwaukee’s quest to victory.

4. It didn’t matter.

5. The Brewers were 5-3 walk-off winners thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of Thames in the bottom of the ninth inning.

6. “That was awesome, that was an awesome feeling,” Thames said after the win. “Hitting that sweet spot off the bat, and then seeing the team’s reaction and everything, and the crowd. It was an awesome moment.”

7. Thames’ home run came off of Colorado closer Wade Davis, who has struggled against the Brewers the last few chances that he’s had. Last season, as a member of the Cubs, Davis gave up a walk-off home run to Travis Shaw and the Brewers didn’t forget about that.

8. “One of our guys was talking about when Shaw hit the walk off against Chicago off of Davis. It was like ‘yeah you remember that? Let’s go, let’s get him again!’” Thames said. “We did. He has great stuff but we got the W tonight.”

9. Outside of the ninth inning there wasn’t much for the Brewers to brag about offensively. Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas had the only hits for the Crew before the final frame. Yelich smoked a 420-foot home run in the sixth inning to centerfield and Moustakas had a pair of singles, including one that drove in Milwaukee’s first run.

10. Starting pitcher Junior Guerra was the lone member of the Brewers that wasn’t in attendance for Thursday night’s 21-5 defeat in Los Angeles, as the team sent him home early in order to ensure he was well rested for his start.

11. He looked to be one of the few members of the team that was energized for the game.

12. “I got home like 10 p.m. and got into bed about 12:30. I got a good sleep,” Guerra said after the game. “It felt weird, but it is what it is. I had to take a rest because the team got here in Milwaukee at like five in the morning.”

13. Guerra pitched a season-high eight innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six. He did allow a pair of home runs that did all of the damage for Colorado. It certainly looked as if the decision to send him home a day early from the west coast was vindicated.

14. This was the eighth walk-off win of the year for the Brewers, it’s also the most walk-off wins the franchise has had since 2013 when they also totaled eight.

15. The Brewers are back in action on Saturday as they continue this three-game series with the Rockies. Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.61) is slated to start for the Brewers while Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.69) will be on the mound for the Rockies. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT.

