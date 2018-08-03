Bryan Bulaga cleared to practice with Packers

The Green Bay Packers received good news on Friday as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga officially passed his physical and was cleared to practice with the team, coach Mike McCarthy announced.

Bulaga began training camp on the Physically Unable to Preform list due to the ACL tear he suffered in his right knee last season on Nov. 6 against the Detroit Lions. He missed the final eight games of the season last year due to the injury.

Green Bay’s expectation is that he will be ready for the team’s regular season opening game on Sept. 9 against the Chicago Bears. For the time being he will be limited in training camp, however.

The Packers open the preseason slate on Thursday Aug. 9 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Related

Comments

comments