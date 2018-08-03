Brewers blown out by Dodgers in series finale

Thursday night was one to forget for the Milwaukee Brewers, there’s no questioning that. The Brewers suffered their worst defeat of the season, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers 21-5.

The Brewers started Jhoulys Chacin and things didn’t go well for him. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Chacin allowed five hits, walked four, and struck out three. He allowed three of the seven home runs that the Dodgers hit on the evening.

The bullpen didn’t fare much better, as the pitcher with the best line on the night was Erik Kratz, the team’s backup catcher. Matt Albers, Taylor Williams, and Hernán Pérez all allowed multiple runs out of the bullpen. Kratz was the only pitcher for Milwaukee to throw a scoreless inning.

For the Brewers both Christian Yelich and Jesús Aguilar hit home runs in the loss. After seeing his 15-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday Yelich went 3-for-4 adding a double as well as the home run.

The Brewers wrapped up their eight-game west coast road trip with a 5-3 record after winning the series against the San Francisco Giants and splitting the four-game set with the Dodgers.

Milwaukee returns home on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies. Junior Guerra will toe the rubber for the Brewers while German Marquez gets the start for the Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.

