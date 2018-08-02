Mallards go 1-1 in defensive doubleheader against Rockford

The Mallards split their doubleheader with the Rockford Rivets Wednesday, winning the first 3-1 while losing the second 4-1.

In the first game, the Mallards were able to win with a dominant pitching performance from Justin Watland, who threw seven innings while allowing one run, two hits and tossing nine strikeouts. The offense had nine hits on the night, with three Mallards (Cam Cratic, Justice Bigbie and Trevor Boone) hitting the ball twice.

The second game was the polar opposite. The Mallards offense was held in check all night, only getting three hits and one run on the night. Jonah Smith made his first start of the season for Madison, pitching four innings and shutting out the Rivets while allowing only three hits before being pulled. However, the Rivets opened up the scoring in the seventh, scoring three runs on a two-run double and a groundout single.

The Mallards are back in action Thursday night, taking on the Lakeshore Chinooks at 7:05.

