Badgers fall camp: Day 1

MADISON — Wisconsin held their first practice of fall camp late Thursday morning at Camp Randall Stadium.
Here’s a look at some of the things we saw.
* Wisconsin is wasting no time in throwing some of the guys that made position moves into the fire.
During the opening team period, junior Jon Dietzen was lining up with the first-team line at left tackle. A left guard his entire career, he’s expected to battle redshirt sophomore Cole Van Lanen for the starting job.
On the other side of the ball, redshirt freshman Kayden Lyles was lining up at defensive end with the first team. He was an offensive lineman until injuries to Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk hit in the summer and he made the move to defense.
Here’s a look at the rest of the top units:
QB Alex Hornibrook
RB Jonathan Taylor
FB Alec Ingold
WR Quintez Cephus
WR AJ Taylor
TE Zander Neuville
LT Jon Dietzen
LG Michael Deiter
C Tyler Biadasz
RG Beau Benzschawel
RT David Edwards
DE Aaron Vopal
NT Olive Sagapolu
DE Kayden Lyles
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
ILB TJ Edwards
ILB Ryan Connelly
OLB Zack Baun
CB Dontye Carriere Williams
CB Faion Hicks
S D’Cota Dixon
S Scott Nelson
There was a lot of mixing and matching in the second groups, so take the rest of this with a grain of salt.
QB Jack Coan
RB Chris James
FB John Chenal
WR Kendric Pryor
WR Danny Davis
TE Kyle Penniston
LT Cole Van Lanen
LG David Moorman
C Jason Erdmann
RG Micah Kapoi
RT Logan Bruss
DE Keldric Preston
NT Bryson Williams
DE David Pfaff
OLB Tyler Johnson
ILB Chris Orr
ILB Mike Maskalunas
OLB Arrington Farrar
CB Madison Cone
CB Casear Williams
S Eric Burrell
S Patrick Johnson
* Alex Hornibrook showed perfect touch on what would have been a 35-yard touchdown to Jack Dunn. The junior quarterback laid it just over the cornerback’s outstretched arms and Dunn grabbed it right before stepping out of bounds. Hornibrook also dropped a dime on a long ball to AJ Taylor for a score during 7-on-7.
With Wisconsin’s running game, there will be big plays down the field available and the players to make it happen, especially if Hornibrook can be on point.
* There was a large number of guys back returning punts, including Danny Davis, Aron Cruickshank, Cade Green, Jack Dunn, Kendric Pryor and Mike Gregorie.
* As he did in spring, Paul Chryst spent time during special teams drills working with the running backs on catching the ball out of the backfield. Jonathan Taylor, Nakia Watson and a limited Bradrick Shaw each got multiple reps and Chryst was teaching after each one.
* Zander Neuville is less than nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, but he doesn’t look it. The senior tight end took part in a number of team drills and 7-on-7. He was wearing a bulky brace on the knee, something he’ll probably have to play with this season, at least for a little bit. But he seems further along in his rehab than expected.
Injury report
LIMITED
RB Garrett Groshek (arm)
OUT
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (knee)
OUT FOR SEASON
DE Garrett Rand (leg)