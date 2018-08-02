Badgers fall camp: Day 1

MADISON — Wisconsin held their first practice of fall camp late Thursday morning at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here’s a look at some of the things we saw.

Advertisement

* Wisconsin is wasting no time in throwing some of the guys that made position moves into the fire.

During the opening team period, junior Jon Dietzen was lining up with the first-team line at left tackle. A left guard his entire career, he’s expected to battle redshirt sophomore Cole Van Lanen for the starting job.

On the other side of the ball, redshirt freshman Kayden Lyles was lining up at defensive end with the first team. He was an offensive lineman until injuries to Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk hit in the summer and he made the move to defense.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top units:

QB Alex Hornibrook

RB Jonathan Taylor

FB Alec Ingold

WR Quintez Cephus

WR AJ Taylor

TE Zander Neuville

LT Jon Dietzen

LG Michael Deiter

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Beau Benzschawel

RT David Edwards

DE Aaron Vopal

NT Olive Sagapolu

DE Kayden Lyles

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

ILB TJ Edwards

ILB Ryan Connelly

OLB Zack Baun

CB Dontye Carriere Williams

CB Faion Hicks

S D’Cota Dixon

S Scott Nelson

There was a lot of mixing and matching in the second groups, so take the rest of this with a grain of salt.

QB Jack Coan

RB Chris James

FB John Chenal

WR Kendric Pryor

WR Danny Davis

TE Kyle Penniston

LT Cole Van Lanen

LG David Moorman

C Jason Erdmann

RG Micah Kapoi

RT Logan Bruss

DE Keldric Preston

NT Bryson Williams

DE David Pfaff

OLB Tyler Johnson

ILB Chris Orr

ILB Mike Maskalunas

OLB Arrington Farrar

CB Madison Cone

CB Casear Williams

S Eric Burrell

S Patrick Johnson

* Alex Hornibrook showed perfect touch on what would have been a 35-yard touchdown to Jack Dunn. The junior quarterback laid it just over the cornerback’s outstretched arms and Dunn grabbed it right before stepping out of bounds. Hornibrook also dropped a dime on a long ball to AJ Taylor for a score during 7-on-7.

With Wisconsin’s running game, there will be big plays down the field available and the players to make it happen, especially if Hornibrook can be on point.

* There was a large number of guys back returning punts, including Danny Davis, Aron Cruickshank, Cade Green, Jack Dunn, Kendric Pryor and Mike Gregorie.

* As he did in spring, Paul Chryst spent time during special teams drills working with the running backs on catching the ball out of the backfield. Jonathan Taylor, Nakia Watson and a limited Bradrick Shaw each got multiple reps and Chryst was teaching after each one.

* Zander Neuville is less than nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, but he doesn’t look it. The senior tight end took part in a number of team drills and 7-on-7. He was wearing a bulky brace on the knee, something he’ll probably have to play with this season, at least for a little bit. But he seems further along in his rehab than expected.

Injury report

LIMITED

RB Garrett Groshek (arm)

OUT

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (knee)

OUT FOR SEASON

DE Garrett Rand (leg)

Related

Comments

comments