Report: Packers lose linebacker for the season

The Green Bay Packers were dealt some tough news on Wednesday morning when it was reported by NFL Network that linebacker Jake Ryan would miss the 2018 season with a torn right ACL.

Ryan, a fourth-year player, went down with an injury on Monday during the team’s fourth practice of training camp. In 2017 Ryan played in 15 games for the Packers totaling 52 tackles and a sack on the year.

The Packers may look to fill the void with younger players on the roster, such as 2018 third-round draft pick Oren Burks. On Tuesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that the team planned on being patient with the situation and giving the players in house a chance before looking outside the organization for help.

Green Bay safety Kentrell Brice also went down with a leg injury on Monday at practice. His is not expected to be as serious, however.

Related

Comments

comments