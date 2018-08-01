OL Patrick Kasl leaves the Wisconsin football program

MADISON — Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Kasl has left the Wisconsin football program.

“Patrick has decided not to play football, and he’s going to focus on his academics,” coach Paul Chryst said Wednesday during the team’s local media day. “I had a really good conversation with him about it. He was involved with a really dynamic summer program and I think it got him in a spot where…he wants to focus on that.”

Advertisement

A 3-star recruit out of Minnesota, Kasl was expected to compete for the left tackle job this fall and was pegged as a potential replacement for David Edwards at right tackle if he were to leave after this year.

Kasl didn’t make the decision final until recently, though there were signs he was leaning that way.

“I think it’s something that I felt a little bit as it went along,” offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said. “And it wasn’t like the academic things [were things] he needed to take care of to graduate. There were things above and beyond that…he’s into and loves. As it got down to that, I think it reached a point where he felt like, ‘I just want to dive into all of this.’”

Kasl’s decision leaves Rudolph with two options to replace Michael Deiter at left tackle — redshirt sophomore Cole Van Lanen and junior Jon Dietzen.

Van Lanen spent all of spring with the first-team offense and figures to have a leg up, but Rudolph was very complimentary of Dietzen, who had spent his entire career at left guard before this summer. When it was mentioned in the spring that he would be in the competition, it raised quite a few eyebrows, with some questioning whether he had the athletic ability to play at that spot.

“Dietz is very sneaky athletic. If you look at the numbers from coach Ross (Kolodziej) in the weight room, he’s probably as quick as any guy that we have in that group,” Rudolph said. “I didn’t really know until this summer when we started doing drill work. I watched the way he moves and I think he’ll be fine. He’ll have a learning curve, but I think he’ll do a real good job.”

The key for Dietzen will be to stay healthy. He told the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway that he played last season with torn labrum’s in both of his hips. But he’s feeling good now and ready to show it.

“I haven’t put out a season of tape that’s what I would like to call the best I can play,” Dietzen said. “I definitely want to be able to do that this year.”

Rudolph said Dietzen main competition, at least initially, will be with himself and his ability to stay on the practice field. If he does that, his coach sees big things for him.

“We haven’t seen the best of him yet,” Rudolph said. “I think he can be a really special football player.”

Depth chart:

With Kasl leaving, Brett Connors graduating and Kayden Lyles moving to the defensive line, the depth chart has changed pretty significantly from the spring. After talking to Rudolph on Wednesday, here is what we know.

The starters will include David Edwards at right tackle, Beau Benzschawel at right guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, Michael Deiter at left guard and either Dietzen or Van Lanen at left tackle.

Replacing Kasl as Edwards’ backup will be redshirt freshman Logan Bruss, who Rudolph seems high on. Senior Micah Kapoi, along with junior Jason Erdmann, will take reps at both guard spots and at center, though Rudolph said Erdmann would be the No. 2 center right now. Junior David Moorman will split his time between the two guard spots as well.

What that information leaves us with is a two-deep that will look something like this heading into camp:

LT: Van Lanen or Dietzen

LG: Deiter, Moorman

C: Biadasz, Erdmann

RG: Benzschawel, Kapoi

RT: Edwards, Bruss

Related

Comments

comments