Mallards hold off Dock Spiders

The Madison Mallards improved their record to 42-18 following a 7-5 victory in Fond Du Lac last night.

Patient hitting was key for the Mallards, who drew 12 walks and collected hits from eight of the nine starters. The Mallards and Dock Spiders were neck-and-neck until the bottom of the seventh inning, when they added several insurance runs.

Advertisement

The game was knotted up at three, when the Dock Spiders walked three consecutive Mallards to load up the bases. Justice Bigbie, Garrett Kueber, and Trevor Schwecke each drew walks to push across runs and increase the lead to 6-3. Trevor Boone ripped a ball into right field, adding the Mallards final run of the game.

Carson Ragsdale collected the win, tossing two full scoreless innings to hold the Dock Spiders at three runs. Trace Norkus added to his league-leading save total, holding off the Dock Spiders in the ninth to collect his 14th save.

The Mallards have a doubleheader with Rockford today, starting in Madison and then moving to Rockford for the night cap. First pitch in Madison is scheduled for 11:00, and the night game starts at 7:05. Hear both games on 96.7 FM, 1670 AM or online at madcitysportszone.com.

Related

Comments

comments