Brewers stay hot, win second straight in LA

The Milwaukee Brewers traded for more offense on Tuesday afternoon prior to the trade deadline, but it turned out they would only need one run Tuesday night.

Wade Miley pitched a gem for the Brewers. He pitched seven shutout innings allowing only two hits and struck out five in earning the victory. Miley did nearly allow a home run in the seventh inning but center fielder Lorenzo Cain robbed Los Angeles first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Cain also supplied the offense for the Brewers in the third inning. He laced a double to deep right field that scored Christian Yelich for the only run of the game.

After Miley was done, the Brewers turned to Joakim Soria and Jeremy Jeffress to finish the final two innings. Those two combined to strike out a pair in two perfect frames.

The Brewers and Dodgers continue with the third game of this four-game series in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Chase Anderson (7-7, 3.69 ERA) will get the start for the Brewers and Rich Hill (4-4, 3.82 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 9:10 p.m. CT.

