Packers have no long-term concern with Clay Matthews’ injury

It appears Clay Matthews has escaped serious injury after being hit in the face with a softball on Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers linebacker was pitching in the Green and Gold Softball Charity Game when a liner off the bat of Lucas Patrick drilled him in the face. Matthews immediately covered his face with his glove, though blood could be seen pouring from his noise as he walked off the field.

Matthews later tweeted he would be OK, that he had a broken nose and would be undergoing surgery. Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Monday morning.

“Most importantly, we don’t have any long-term concerns,” McCarthy said before the Packers took the field for practice. “We’re talking about scheduling surgery probably mid-week.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s for a good cause. I’m just glad he’s OK.”

McCarthy also had a critique of Matthews’ skills on the mound.

“I think he needs to work on his off-hand, mitt-side,” McCarthy joked. “That’s what the tape showed me.”

