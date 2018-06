Wisconsin added to its 2019 recruiting class Sunday morning.

Cornerback James Williams announced his commitment to the Badgers on Twitter.

The Hollywood, Fla., product chose Wisconsin over offers from Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss and others.

A 3-star recruit, Williams is ranked as the No. 116 cornerback in the country by the 247Sports composite.

He becomes the ninth commitment in Wisconsinโ€™s Class of 2019.

