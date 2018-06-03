White Sox hand the Brewers their first series loss since mid-May

The Milwaukee Brewers came into Chicago on Friday to face the hapless White Sox winners of six straight series and playing some of the best baseball of anyone in the majors. They leave the Windy City losers of two of three to a team that had the worst record in baseball coming in.

Milwaukee lost on Friday night, straightened things out on Saturday before once again on Sunday looking like anything but the team everyone saw in May when it won a franchise-record 19 games.

The biggest issue was an offense that was barely heard from most of the weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field. Outside of the home run barrage on Saturday, when the Brewers drilled four of them, the bats were largely silent. Over the three games, Milwaukee was 0 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Despite the series loss, the Brewers still own the best record in the National League, though their lead in the NL Central is down to two games on the Chicago Cubs.

Was losing a series to team like the White Sox a significant development or simply baseball being baseball? Most likely the latter. Milwaukee will have a chance to prove it starting Tuesday night when it opens a series at Cleveland.

