Mallards take care of Fond du Lac 3-1

The Madison Mallards earned a 3-1 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Sunday at Warner Park.

A 0-0 game through five innings, Fond du Lac broke the tie in the top of the sixth only to see Madison answer in its half of the inning. The Mallards would then take the lead their next time up, getting what proved to be the game-winning double from Tyler Plantier.

Brian Martinez got the win for Madison, going 2 2/3 innings and not allowing a hit, before Trace Norkus came on in the ninth to get the save. Those two were only in the position they were due to the effort from Ryan Kutt. He went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out four.

Offensively, Garrett Kueber went 2 for 3 from the leadoff spot with one RBI, while Plantier was 3 of 4 on the night with one RBI.

Madison improved to 3-3 on the year and now hits the road for two games at Kalamazoo.

