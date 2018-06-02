Packers: LB Clay Matthews injured at charity softball game

The Green Bay Packers got a bit of a scare Saturday during the Green and Gold Charity Softball Game in Appleton.

While pitching, linebacker Clay Matthews took a liner to the face. He quickly put his glove over his face and walked off the field. The public address announcer later reported that Matthews would be OK.

Here is the video of the incident.

Meanwhile, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Matthews was being taken to a local hospital to be checked out, though it’s believed that the veteran defender suffered only a broken nose and no other significant injuries.

Matthews and wide receiver Davante Adams captained the teams, taking over as the hosts of the event that had been run by Jordy Nelson before he was cut this offseason.

