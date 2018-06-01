Wisconsin Badgers to host NC State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The schedule for the 2018-19 Wisconsin basketball season became a little more clear, according to a report on Thursday afternoon.

Jon Rothstein of FanRagSports.com reported the matchup between Wisconsin and NC State which will take place at the Kohl Center at a date yet to be determined.

Rothstein also had the complete schedule for ACC/Big Ten Challenge which can be found here.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been in existence since 1999 and the Badgers have a 9-10 record, including 49-37 loss to the University of Virginia last season.

