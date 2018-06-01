Mallards Drop First Game Against Green Bay

The Mallards hit the road for the first time this season after splitting their two game series against Wisconsin Rapids. Madison recovered from their offensive struggles the night before, but ended up dropping the first game of the road trip 9-6.

Tyler Plantier (Richmond) hit a solo home run for Madison in the second inning, and Trevor Schwecke (UW-Milwaukee) stayed hot to start the year after driving in a run in the third. In the bottom of the fourth, Green Bay put up four runs that Madison never matched. Although the Mallards had several chances with the bases loaded, they would only score one off of a sacrifice fly by Jayse McLean (NDSU).

The Mallards return to action against the Green Bay Bullfrogs tonight at 6:35, before facing Fond Du Lac Saturday.

