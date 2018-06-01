Brewers place Zach Davies on the 10-day disabled list

Zach Davies is headed back to the disabled list.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed the starting pitcher on the 10-DL with inflammation in his right rotator cuff. Davies missed multiple starts in May with the same issue.

In his two starts since returning, Davies has struggled. He gave up nine runs in just nine innings of work and watched as his ERA ballooned to 5.23. The 25-year-old complained of some stiffness after his outing against St. Louis on Tuesday, saying he first felt it when he landed hard after being hit by a liner in his previous start.

Because Milwaukee won’t need a fifth starter in the rotation until June 12 against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers didn’t bring up a pitcher to replace Davies. Instead, the Crew brought back up first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who could see more at-bats with Milwaukee playing in American League ballparks the next five games starting tonight against the White Sox in Chicago.

The team also announced Jett Bandy had been outrighted to Triple-A. The catcher was designated for assignment last week after Milwaukee acquired Erik Kratz from the New York Yankees.

