Wisconsin to play at Wrigley Field in 2020

When the University of Wisconsin Badgers take on Northwestern in the 2020 football season it won’t be in Evanston, Ill. at Ryan Field. According to the Chicago Tribune, the game will be played at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs.

The game is set for November 7, 2020, and will be the first football game at Wrigley Field since Northwestern lost to the University of Illinois 48-27 back in 2010.

Advertisement

While the game is a Northwestern home game, this marks the second game on the schedule for the Badgers in the 2020 season that will take place at a non-traditional college stadium. The Badgers will also be taking on the University of Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on October 3, 2020.

Comments

comments