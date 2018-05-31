Wisconsin to open the season at night, three more game times announced

For a second straight year, Wisconsin will open the season under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.

The school announced four game times on Thursday, including the Aug. 31 season opener against Western Kentucky, which will get underway at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.

The Badgers opened last season at night against Utah State, falling behind 10-0 before rolling to a 59-10 victory. Like that game, this one will also be played on a Friday night.

As for the rest of the announced times:

Sept. 8 vs New Mexico — 11 a.m.

Sept. 15 vs BYU — 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs Illinois — 11 a.m. (Homecoming)

The times for the other eight games will be released at a later date.

