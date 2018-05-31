Mallards Offense Struggles in Loss to Wisconsin Rapids

Madison, Wis.- Runs were hard to come by for the Madison Mallards last night in their second game of this 2018 season. Although the pitching staff kept the game close, the Mallards failed to string together timely hits to produce runs. The lone run for Madison came off of the bat of Trevor Schwecke (UW-Milwaukee) in the bottom of the sixth.

The Mallards were on the cusp of a rally in their half of the eighth as Jesse Forestell (Western Michigan) led off with a double. Next, UW-Whitewater’s Nick Schrader laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to leave Forestell at third with only one out. Wisconsin Rapids reliever Mason McReaken then got out of the jam by striking out the Schwecke and retiring the next batter with a pop-up.

The Mallards begin their first road trip of the year as they face off against Green Bay for a two game set before heading to Fond Du Lac on Saturday.

