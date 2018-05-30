Wednesday is decision day for Ethan Happ

Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ must have his formal decision on whether or not he will remain in the 2018 NBA Draft or return to school for his final year of eligibility.

Happ declared for the draft earlier this offseason however he did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return to school for his final year of eligibility. He was not invited to the 2018 NBA Combine, however he has had workouts with the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Happ has gone on record as saying that if he was not projected in the first round or early in the second round then he would return to school. He told the Detroit Free Press earlier this week that right now he is projected as a late-second round pick.

In the 2017-18 season Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while being named second-team All-Big Ten.

