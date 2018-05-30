Mallards Cruise to First Win of Season

The Mallards earned their first win of the season in their opening game, dropping the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 10-2.

Thanks to superb pitching from lefty starter Dalton Morrow, the Mallards held the Rafters to just two hits. After the game, Morrow credited his relationship with catcher Hunter Hisky with helping him with his outing, “I was fortunate enough to come up with my catcher. We’ve always clicked really well. We get along off of the field and that kind of has a big part of it when we get out there. We get into a rhythm.”

While the Rafters couldn’t get going, the Mallards were on fire offensively, dropping 13 hits. Hisky had three hits himself and centerfielder Jayse McLean hit a two-run bomb over leftfield while also knocking in a base clearing, three-run double at the bottom of the first.

The Mallards play the Green Bay Bullfrogs tomorrow night at Warner Park.

