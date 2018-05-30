Ethan Happ returning to Wisconsin for his senior year

Wisconsin center Ethan Happ is coming back for his senior year.

The three-time All-Big Ten performer announced the decision via Twitter just hours before the 11:59 p.m. deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft.

Though not invited to the scouting combine earlier in May, Happ did have multiple workouts with teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. But he didn’t hire an agent, which allowed him to retain his eligibility.

Happ returns to a program that missed the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 1998, but that has a chance to bounce back this fall. Wisconsin should have a healthy Brad Davison, Kobe King and D’Mitrik Trice, while also seeing another year of development from promising front court players in Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford.

The Illinois product will also have a chance to leave his name all over the Wisconsin record books. If he puts together a similar season to last year, Happ will own the school record for rebounding, and finish in the top-3 in scoring, assists, blocks and steals.

