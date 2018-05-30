Brewers fall 6-1 to St. Louis

Milwaukee had its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night in an 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

Rough inning does in Zach Davies

A four-run second inning was too much for starter Zach Davies to overcome. Some of it was his own fault — he walked in a run with the bases loaded — and some wasn’t — a miscommunication on a ground ball up the middle allowed two runs to score — but the inning allowed the Cardinals to break the game open.

“Yeah, it was tough, but that’s baseball,” Davies said of little going his way. “It’s going to happen.”

It was his second outing since coming off the disabled list, which he was on due to some soreness in his rotator cuff. He told reporters afterwards that he fell on the shoulder in his first outing back and was experiencing soreness again.

“Everything hasn’t felt great the last couple games starting back, but you’re at the top level,” Davies said, “You’ve got to find it some time.”

Davies ended up going five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out four. He fell to 2-5 on the year, making him the only starter in the Milwaukee rotation that is currently under .500.

Losing Tyler Saladino

Shortstop Tyler Saladino had been a big bright spot in recent weeks, playing so well that Milwaukee was willing to send every day shortstop Orlando Arcia to the minor leagues to work his way out of a slump. Unfortunately for him and the Brewers, he’s going to be on the shelf for a while after suffering an ankle injury while stepping on second base for the final out of the third inning.

“It’s going to be a (disabled list situation),” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s unfortunate. Tyler’s getting a chance to play pretty regularly and doing a nice job. It’s just one of those bad luck things.”

Saladino was replaced in the lineup by Eric Sogard on Tuesday. Asked about Arcia coming back up, Counsell said he was among the options.

Michael Wacha silences Milwaukee

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning, allowed just two on the night and had just the one run allowed in picking up his sixth win of the year.

But that doesn’t mean Brewers didn’t have their chances against the hard throwing righty. He issued four walks and another base runner got aboard due to an error. However, Milwaukee couldn’t find a breakthrough hit, with the closest thing being a Jonathan Villar double in the seventh which scored the only run of the night for the Crew.

“He made some good payoff pitches to us,” Counsell said. “We got to some three ball counts, but he made some good pitches to some guys, I thought. The balls we did hit hard to the outfield, they caught. That kind of led to a tough offensive day.”

What’s next

Milwaukee and St. Louis will finish off the three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m.

